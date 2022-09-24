Facts

11:34 24.09.2022

Zelensky: Russian mobilization in occupied territories a crime against nation

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has described the recently announced mobilization to the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as a crime against specific people, against the nation.

In his daily video address on Friday night, the head of state said that "the world will react absolutely justly to the sham referenda – they will be unequivocally condemned, and to the criminal mobilization that the occupiers are currently trying to carry out in Crimea and other parts of Ukraine, which they so far control."

"These are not just crimes against international law and the law of Ukraine. These are crimes against specific people, against the nation," he said.

"Now in Crimea, in places of dense residence of qırımlılar, there are attempts to find and mobilize as many men as possible. We already have evidence of this. This is a deliberate attempt by Russia to destroy the Crimean Tatar people, this is a deliberate attempt by the aggressor state to take the lives of as many residents of the territory the Russian troops invaded as possible," Zelensky said.

