17:48 21.09.2022

World won’t allow Putin to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the world will not allow Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons.

"I don't believe he will use this weapon. I don't think the world will allow him to use this weapon," Zelensky said in an interview with BILD on Friday.

At the same time, he does not rule out a nuclear strike: "We cannot look into this person's head, there are risks." Nevertheless, it is not necessary to succumb to Putin's threats, he believes. "Tomorrow Putin may say: in addition to Ukraine, we want another part of Poland, otherwise we will use nuclear weapons. We cannot make these compromises," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky also has no plans to cancel the reconquest of the territories occupied by Russia. "We will act according to our plans step by step. I am sure that we will liberate our territory." Referendums are fictitious referendums, 90% of states do not recognize them," he said.

Tags: #nuclear_weapons

