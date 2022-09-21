Upper floodgate of Pechenihy dam destroyed by missile strike, no casualties reported – President's Office Dpty Head

The Russian occupation forces have mounted two missile attacks on Chuhuyivsky district, Kharkiv region, as a result of which the upper floodgate of the Pechenihy dam was destroyed, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"As a result of an attack on the Pechenihy dam, the upper floodgate was destroyed. Fortunately, there are no casualties," he said on the Telegram channel.

The situation is under control and the aftermath of the attack will be cleaned up as soon as possible, Tymoshenko said.

"It is not the first time that our specialists have to deal with such consequences of the 'Russian world.’ A similar situation has been overcome in Kryvyi Rih. We know what to do. Everything will be quickly restored. The situation is fully controllable!" he said.

As reported, on September 20, Pechenihy Town Mayor Oleksandr Husarov issued an emergency address to the local residents, warning them against the threat of a serious flooding due to continuous enemy missile attacks on the dam.

He called on the residents of the town to follow up the messages by the Town Council and, in case of an emergency, take necessary belongings and move to the addresses listed in his Telegram channel.