CoE Secretary General describes 'referenda' in occupied Ukrainian territories as mockery of democracy

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić has made a statement, in which she described the so-called "referenda" in the occupied Ukrainian territories as mockery of democracy and reaffirmed support for Ukraine.

The text of the statement was published by the press service of the Council of Europe on Wednesday.

"The announced so-called 'referenda' in Ukrainian territories that are occupied by Russian forces is a further escalation of the conflict and the ongoing violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity. Such 'referenda', held at gunpoint by occupying forces and in disrespect of basic democratic principles, can neither be accepted nor recognized. We reject this mockery of democracy and reaffirm our commitment to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our member state Ukraine within its internationally-recognized borders," she said.