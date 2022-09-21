French ambassador visits Poltava, Kharkiv

Ambassador of France to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins has visited Poltava and Kharkiv to reaffirm his country's support for Ukraine.

"Return of Ambassador of France to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins to the destroyed city of Kharkiv, which is on the front line of the fight against Russia's aggression. Strong emotions at the meetings with Mayor Terekhov and Head of the Regional Military Administration Syniehubov. The ambassador reaffirmed the assistance of France, in particular, in the fight against impunity," the Embassy of France in Ukraine said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The diplomat has also visited Poltava, where he met with the regional governor, the military, internally displaced persons and local deputies.

"A busy trip to Poltava (300 kilometers away) to show support of France. Meetings with the governor, the military, internally displaced persons and local deputies. The region was mobilized to resist Russia's aggression and begin the reconstruction," the embassy said on Twitter.