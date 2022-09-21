Zelensky: Frontline situation shows that initiative belongs to Ukraine

The situation on the frontline shows that the initiative belongs to Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Tuesday.

"We continue stabilization measures in the areas liberated from the Russian occupation. The regular facts of Russian atrocities are recorded – people show where the occupiers had torture chambers, where they hid the bodies of the murdered, testify about who helped the occupiers," he said.

Zelensky thanked "all law enforcement officers involved in establishing the truth about the crimes of the occupiers. I am thankful to everyone who helps them. This is a colossal job that is needed for the sake of justice, for the sake of punishing everyone guilty of crimes against Ukrainians."

"The situation on the frontline clearly indicates that the initiative belongs to Ukraine. Our defenders very carefully and very bravely fulfill the tasks set by their commanders," the president said.