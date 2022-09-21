Facts

09:41 21.09.2022

Zelensky: Frontline situation shows that initiative belongs to Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky: Frontline situation shows that initiative belongs to Ukraine

The situation on the frontline shows that the initiative belongs to Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Tuesday.

"We continue stabilization measures in the areas liberated from the Russian occupation. The regular facts of Russian atrocities are recorded – people show where the occupiers had torture chambers, where they hid the bodies of the murdered, testify about who helped the occupiers," he said.

Zelensky thanked "all law enforcement officers involved in establishing the truth about the crimes of the occupiers. I am thankful to everyone who helps them. This is a colossal job that is needed for the sake of justice, for the sake of punishing everyone guilty of crimes against Ukrainians."

"The situation on the frontline clearly indicates that the initiative belongs to Ukraine. Our defenders very carefully and very bravely fulfill the tasks set by their commanders," the president said.

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

10:43 21.09.2022
State provoking famine should receive harshest reaction from world – Zelensky on sidelines of UN General Assembly

State provoking famine should receive harshest reaction from world – Zelensky on sidelines of UN General Assembly

10:23 21.09.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine to continue to be guarantor of UN Food Programme

Zelensky: Ukraine to continue to be guarantor of UN Food Programme

09:45 21.09.2022
Zelensky believes USA can put pressure on countries that want to 'stay aside' from war in Ukraine

Zelensky believes USA can put pressure on countries that want to 'stay aside' from war in Ukraine

09:42 21.09.2022
Zelensky: Our positions do not change from noise, any announcements somewhere

Zelensky: Our positions do not change from noise, any announcements somewhere

18:56 20.09.2022
Zelensky discuses topical security issues with Erdogan

Zelensky discuses topical security issues with Erdogan

15:52 19.09.2022
Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief holds meeting to consider Ukrainian army's readiness for winter - President's Office

Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief holds meeting to consider Ukrainian army's readiness for winter - President's Office

15:22 19.09.2022
Zelensky counts on UEFA's help in releasing captive Ukrainian athletes – talk with Union's president

Zelensky counts on UEFA's help in releasing captive Ukrainian athletes – talk with Union's president

09:44 19.09.2022
Zelensky: There is no lull after victories, this is preparation

Zelensky: There is no lull after victories, this is preparation

18:57 16.09.2022
Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

16:15 15.09.2022
Zelensky holds tête-à-tête meeting with von der Leyen

Zelensky holds tête-à-tête meeting with von der Leyen

AD

HOT NEWS

State provoking famine should receive harshest reaction from world – Zelensky on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Zelensky: Ukraine to continue to be guarantor of UN Food Programme

Zelensky believes USA can put pressure on countries that want to 'stay aside' from war in Ukraine

Zelensky: Our positions do not change from noise, any announcements somewhere

Zelensky discuses topical security issues with Erdogan

LATEST

'Referendums' won't change Ukraine's action plan on de-occupation of its territories – Podoliak

Rada appeals to tworld community in connection with Russia’s aggression in Black, Azov Seas and Kerch Strait

‘Referendums’ on joining Russia to be held in ORDLO, temporarily occupied Kherson region from Sept 23 to Sept 27

Ukrainians trust Armed Forces almost unanimously – poll

Ukraine strives to restore its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders of 1991 – Kuleba

Possibility of transferring modern tanks to Ukraine being discussed – Pentagon

Urgent discussion of Luhansk and Donetsk regions' 'merging' with Russia indicates panic amid Ukraine's counteroffensive – ISW

Ukrainian IT specialists hack into website of Wagner group, copy all data on mercenaries – Digital Transformation Ministry

Russian invaders lose about 160 soldiers, five UAVs, aircraft over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroy aircraft, X-59 missile, five enemy UAVs over day – Ukraine's Air Force

AD
AD
AD
AD