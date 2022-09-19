Zelensky: There is no lull after victories, this is preparation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the impression of a lull after a number of victories is false.

“Perhaps it seems to someone now that after a series of victories we have a certain lull. But this is not a lull. This is preparation for the next sequence [of words],” he said in his traditional video address Sunday evening.

Zelensky said that during the meetings he holds every day, the same words are heard.

“And this is always the time for the most important words for Ukraine. Izium, Balakliya, Kupyansk and Kharkiv region in general are the cities and communities that we have liberated. These words are heard now. They are heard everywhere,” he said.

“Mariupol, Melitopol and Kherson are also heard, but they will sound even more often and louder when we liberate them. Donetsk, Horlivka and Luhansk - they will be heard as well. Dzhankoy, Yevpatoriya, Yalta - and they will, too. Definitely. We do not talk about what’s not ours. Only our words, Ukrainian words, sound,” the president stressed.

Perhaps, Zelensky said, “it seems to someone now that after a series of victories we have a certain lull. But this is not a lull. This is preparation for the next sequence. For the next sequence of words that are very important to us all and that definitely must be heard.”