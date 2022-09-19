Facts

09:44 19.09.2022

Zelensky: There is no lull after victories, this is preparation

2 min read
Zelensky: There is no lull after victories, this is preparation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the impression of a lull after a number of victories is false.

“Perhaps it seems to someone now that after a series of victories we have a certain lull. But this is not a lull. This is preparation for the next sequence [of words],” he said in his traditional video address Sunday evening.

Zelensky said that during the meetings he holds every day, the same words are heard.

“And this is always the time for the most important words for Ukraine. Izium, Balakliya, Kupyansk and Kharkiv region in general are the cities and communities that we have liberated. These words are heard now. They are heard everywhere,” he said.

“Mariupol, Melitopol and Kherson are also heard, but they will sound even more often and louder when we liberate them. Donetsk, Horlivka and Luhansk - they will be heard as well. Dzhankoy, Yevpatoriya, Yalta - and they will, too. Definitely. We do not talk about what’s not ours. Only our words, Ukrainian words, sound,” the president stressed.

Perhaps, Zelensky said, “it seems to someone now that after a series of victories we have a certain lull. But this is not a lull. This is preparation for the next sequence. For the next sequence of words that are very important to us all and that definitely must be heard.”

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

15:52 19.09.2022
Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief holds meeting to consider Ukrainian army's readiness for winter - President's Office

Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief holds meeting to consider Ukrainian army's readiness for winter - President's Office

15:22 19.09.2022
Zelensky counts on UEFA's help in releasing captive Ukrainian athletes – talk with Union's president

Zelensky counts on UEFA's help in releasing captive Ukrainian athletes – talk with Union's president

18:57 16.09.2022
Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

16:15 15.09.2022
Zelensky holds tête-à-tête meeting with von der Leyen

Zelensky holds tête-à-tête meeting with von der Leyen

10:17 15.09.2022
President's car gets into accident in Kyiv, Zelensky has no serious injuries – press secretary

President's car gets into accident in Kyiv, Zelensky has no serious injuries – press secretary

10:16 15.09.2022
Zelensky: Visit of Ukraine's first lady to Brussels results in EUR 100 mln for restoration of schools

Zelensky: Visit of Ukraine's first lady to Brussels results in EUR 100 mln for restoration of schools

10:09 14.09.2022
Stabilization measures completed on 4,000 sq km of de-occupied territory – Zelensky

Stabilization measures completed on 4,000 sq km of de-occupied territory – Zelensky

08:58 14.09.2022
Zelensky holds meeting of Supreme Commander HQ, instructs State Border Guard Service to ensure border protection in liberated territories

Zelensky holds meeting of Supreme Commander HQ, instructs State Border Guard Service to ensure border protection in liberated territories

17:27 13.09.2022
Zelensky, IMF director discuss strengthening Ukraine's financial stability

Zelensky, IMF director discuss strengthening Ukraine's financial stability

14:03 13.09.2022
Ukraine launches official marketplace for presentation of domestic manufacturers in world – Zelensky

Ukraine launches official marketplace for presentation of domestic manufacturers in world – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces repel enemy attacks in areas of three settlements – AFU General Staff

Missile attack on Kyiv hydroelectric power plant to not cause catastrophic consequences – Ukrhydroenergo

Russian south units caught between Ukrainian defense forces, right bank – Pivden task force

Russia puts world on brink of nuclear disaster – Ukraine's energy minister

MGU announces dismissal of GTSOU general director, he considers decision act of sabotage

LATEST

Defense forces repel enemy attacks in areas of three settlements – AFU General Staff

Law enforcers already exhume 146 bodies at mass grave near Izium, incl bodies of two children – Synehubov

Germany to give Ukraine four more PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers with ammo

German Defense Ministry announces training projects for Ukrainian military in Germany, transfer of two MLRS, 50 armored vehicles to Ukraine

Invaders fire at Kryvy Rih district from MLRS – Vilkul

Missile attack on Kyiv hydroelectric power plant to not cause catastrophic consequences – Ukrhydroenergo

Rutte, Scholz agree to continue supporting Ukraine

Russian south units caught between Ukrainian defense forces, right bank – Pivden task force

Ukraine sees increased COVID-19 incidence – Kuzin

Russia puts world on brink of nuclear disaster – Ukraine's energy minister

AD
AD
AD
AD