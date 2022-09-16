Facts

11:31 16.09.2022

Podoliak reports on 450 graves at mass burial sites in Izium

1 min read
Podoliak reports on 450 graves at mass burial sites in Izium

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said that 450 graves are located at the site of mass graves of people in de-occupied Izium.

“Some 450 graves... Only one of the mass graves discovered near Izium. For months a rampant terror, violence, torture and mass murders were in the occupied territories. Anyone else wants to ‘freeze the war’ instead of sending tanks? We have no right to leave people alone with the Evil,” he said on Twitter.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that procedural actions had begun in the occupied Izium of Kharkiv region in relation to the mass graves of people found there.

Tags: #izium

MORE ABOUT

10:11 16.09.2022
Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

13:51 14.09.2022
Zelensky raises Ukrainian flag in liberated Izium

Zelensky raises Ukrainian flag in liberated Izium

12:46 14.05.2022
Armed Forces of Ukraine launch counteroffensive in Izium direction - Synehubov

Armed Forces of Ukraine launch counteroffensive in Izium direction - Synehubov

10:45 10.05.2022
In temporarily occupied Izium, bodies of 44 people found under rubble of house destroyed by invaders – Synehubov

In temporarily occupied Izium, bodies of 44 people found under rubble of house destroyed by invaders – Synehubov

13:44 05.04.2022
Russian military deport Izium residents to Russia – Ombudswoman

Russian military deport Izium residents to Russia – Ombudswoman

13:15 25.03.2022
Izium ex-mayor, two dpties collaborate with occupiers - head of city council department

Izium ex-mayor, two dpties collaborate with occupiers - head of city council department

14:05 11.03.2022
Fierce battle underway in Izium, evacuation impossible - head of town council dept

Fierce battle underway in Izium, evacuation impossible - head of town council dept

16:11 10.03.2022
Forty-four evacuation buses leave Izium – Synehubov

Forty-four evacuation buses leave Izium – Synehubov

14:36 09.03.2022
Evacuation from Izium did not start due to ongoing shelling - Synehubov

Evacuation from Izium did not start due to ongoing shelling - Synehubov

15:10 08.03.2022
Message about capture of Izium by Russian invaders not true - Arestovych

Message about capture of Izium by Russian invaders not true - Arestovych

AD

HOT NEWS

National Police head: Invaders organize ten torture chambers on territory of Kharkiv region

Traffic accident in Brody, claiming four lives, takes place with participation of military equipment – SBI

Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

Ukraine and Europe must jointly respond to challenges of upcoming winter – Zelensky after meeting with von der Leyen

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih – Vilkul

LATEST

National Police head: Invaders organize ten torture chambers on territory of Kharkiv region

Belgium to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance, incl machine guns and ammunition

Traffic accident in Brody, claiming four lives, takes place with participation of military equipment – SBI

Nova Poshta allocates UAH 50 mln to restore branches in Kharkiv region

New package of US military assistance to Ukraine is $600 mln, total amount of Western countries' obligations exceeds EUR 36 bln

Reznikov after conversation with his Latvian counterpart: Additional military support on its way

Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss with Sullivan, General Milley needs of AFU to continue de-occupation

Ukraine and Europe must jointly respond to challenges of upcoming winter – Zelensky after meeting with von der Leyen

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih – Vilkul

Zelensky meets with reps of analytical centers of USA and Europe

AD
AD
AD
AD