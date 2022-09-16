Podoliak reports on 450 graves at mass burial sites in Izium

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said that 450 graves are located at the site of mass graves of people in de-occupied Izium.

“Some 450 graves... Only one of the mass graves discovered near Izium. For months a rampant terror, violence, torture and mass murders were in the occupied territories. Anyone else wants to ‘freeze the war’ instead of sending tanks? We have no right to leave people alone with the Evil,” he said on Twitter.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that procedural actions had begun in the occupied Izium of Kharkiv region in relation to the mass graves of people found there.