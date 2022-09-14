Zelensky raises Ukrainian flag in liberated Izium

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in raising the flag of Ukraine in the liberated Izium in Kharkiv region, the 25th Airborne Sycheslav Brigade reported on Facebook.

"Today, the flag of Ukraine was raised in Izium liberated by Ukrainian paratroopers! The celebrations were attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other law enforcement units that liberated the town from the occupiers a few days ago," the message says.

"At the beginning of the celebrations, they honored the memory of the fallen defenders with a minute of silence, then the President of Ukraine thanked the soldiers for the liberated Ukrainian lands and raised the Ukrainian flag over the town council in a solemn atmosphere! Izium is Ukraine," the brigade reports.