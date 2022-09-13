Kharkiv, region left without electricity due to failure of backup line – Tymoshenko

The power supply to Kharkiv and Kharkiv region has been stopped again as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"They have just reported that Kharkiv and the region are left without electricity. The backup line feeding the settlements failed. Now all efforts are aimed at eliminating the problem. I will report the results later. These are the consequences of the insidious shelling of Russians that took place the day before," Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram.