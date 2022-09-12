Invaders again fired at residential area in Kharkiv, info about victims being clarified – mayor

Russian occupation troops again shelled Kharkiv on Monday evening, the strike was inflicted on a residential area Nemyshliansky district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"Now Nemyshliansky district is under attack. Preliminary, there is a blow on a densely populated residential area. There is no military infrastructure nearby. Information about the victims and the destruction is being clarified," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

As reported, one civilian resident of Kharkiv was killed and six were injured as a result of shelling of Osnovyansky and Kyiv districts of Kharkiv by Russian occupation troops on Monday afternoon.