In Kharkiv, critical infrastructure facilities disabled, electricity lost, all electric transport stopped due to enemy shelling

As a result of the daytime shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian occupation forces, all electric transport in the city was stopped, the press service of Kharkiv City Council reported.

As Oleksiy Bitner, press secretary of Kharkiv Metro, explained to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, passengers who were on trains at the time of the shutdown are taken to the nearest stations.

"Metro personnel have been instructed on how to act in such cases. All passengers who were on electric trains are taken to the nearest stations," Bitner said.

According to the press service of Kharkivoblenergo, the volume of blackouts in the city is at the level of Sunday evening, after enemy missile attacks on critical infrastructure facilities.

"The volume of blackout in Kharkiv is at the level of yesterday. There is no information about arrivals. The reasons for the blackout are being investigated. The power engineers are working," the press service of Kharkivoblenergo said.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov called the situation a repetition of yesterday's evening.

"The situation of yesterday evening is repeating itself. Due to the shelling, critical infrastructure facilities were disabled, as a result of which power went out in Kharkiv and water supply was cut off," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Power engineers, rescuers and utility workers are working to eliminate the consequences of shelling," he added.

As reported, on Sunday evening, two enemy cruise missiles hit the critical infrastructure of the region, as a result, settlements were left without electricity, and some of them also without water.

On Monday morning, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that electricity supply in the region had been restored by 80%.

According to Kharkivoblenergo, as of 9:00, Novobavarsky and Osnoviansky districts of Kharkiv remained partially de-energized.