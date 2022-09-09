Facts

19:08 09.09.2022

Number of casualties after enemy attack on Kharkiv rises to 14 people – Syniehubov

1 min read
Number of casualties after enemy attack on Kharkiv rises to 14 people – Syniehubov

 According to the latest updates, 14 civilians, including three children, were wounded as a result of a shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian occupation forces on September 9 using Uragan systems, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov has said.

"Fourteen people were wounded, including three children aged 3, 11, and 15 years old. The children have been hospitalized. Doctors evaluate their condition as moderate. There is no threat to their lives. Four adults suffered minor injuries and did not need hospitalization. There received medical care on the spot. The condition of the others is moderate," he said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the invaders shelled Kharkiv using MLRS, there was information about hits in Shevchenkivsky district, in particular, a kindergarten was damaged and a fire broke out. According to the mayor, private houses, a children's art center, a school, a sports infrastructure facility were hit by shells, and a kindergarten in the city downtown was on fire as a result of the attack.

Tags: #kharkiv

MORE ABOUT

15:27 09.09.2022
Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

14:55 09.09.2022
Kharkiv shelled with MLRS, kindergarten damaged, gas station on fire

Kharkiv shelled with MLRS, kindergarten damaged, gas station on fire

11:10 08.09.2022
As result of morning shelling of Kharkiv, two killed, five wounded – Synehubov

As result of morning shelling of Kharkiv, two killed, five wounded – Synehubov

09:51 06.09.2022
Invaders shell Kharkiv downtown in the morning, info about victims, destruction being clarified – Terekhov

Invaders shell Kharkiv downtown in the morning, info about victims, destruction being clarified – Terekhov

12:56 31.08.2022
Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

11:00 30.08.2022
Death toll from Kharkiv shelling rises to five, seven wounded – Terekhov

Death toll from Kharkiv shelling rises to five, seven wounded – Terekhov

17:10 20.08.2022
Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

15:39 20.08.2022
Occupiers launch night missile attacks on critical infrastructure of Kharkiv region from Belgorod region – prosecutor's office

Occupiers launch night missile attacks on critical infrastructure of Kharkiv region from Belgorod region – prosecutor's office

14:56 19.08.2022
Number of victims of rocket attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 increased to 21 people

Number of victims of rocket attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 increased to 21 people

11:07 19.08.2022
Russians fire on three districts of Kharkiv in the morning, one person injured

Russians fire on three districts of Kharkiv in the morning, one person injured

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

LATEST

Stoltenberg: We already talking to defense industry to ramp up production to further help Ukraine, replenish our own stocks

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Invaders block delivery of medicines to Melitopol – mayor

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

Zaluzhny thanks residents of occupied territories for helping Ukrainian army to repel Russian invaders

Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Some 1,600 infrastructure facilities restored in Mykolaiv region – dpty head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

AD
AD
AD
AD