Number of casualties after enemy attack on Kharkiv rises to 14 people – Syniehubov

According to the latest updates, 14 civilians, including three children, were wounded as a result of a shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian occupation forces on September 9 using Uragan systems, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov has said.

"Fourteen people were wounded, including three children aged 3, 11, and 15 years old. The children have been hospitalized. Doctors evaluate their condition as moderate. There is no threat to their lives. Four adults suffered minor injuries and did not need hospitalization. There received medical care on the spot. The condition of the others is moderate," he said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the invaders shelled Kharkiv using MLRS, there was information about hits in Shevchenkivsky district, in particular, a kindergarten was damaged and a fire broke out. According to the mayor, private houses, a children's art center, a school, a sports infrastructure facility were hit by shells, and a kindergarten in the city downtown was on fire as a result of the attack.