Facts

12:40 08.09.2022

Allies to work together to train Ukrainian forces, meet Ukraine's self-defense needs for long haul – Pentagon chief

2 min read
Allies to work together to train Ukrainian forces, meet Ukraine's self-defense needs for long haul – Pentagon chief

Ukraine's allies will work together to train Ukrainian forces and meet Ukraine's long-term needs, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has said.

"The face of the war is changing and so is the mission of this contact group. We will work together to train Ukraine’s forces for the long haul. We will work together to help integrate Ukraine’s capabilities and bolster its joint operations for the long haul,” he said. “We will work together to upgrade our defense industrial basis to meet Ukraine’s requirements for the long haul, and we will work together for production and innovation to meet Ukraine's self-defense needs for the long haul," Austin said, opening the fifth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday.

He said that during the meeting on Thursday they will also discuss the main stages of organizing an international training mission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Austin said the contact group was created at a time when the free world was seeking to meet the most pressing needs of Ukraine, but today its work should be aimed at supporting the brave defenders of Ukraine for a long time.

Austin said it means a steady and determined flow of opportunity now and an urgent move to innovate and push all of our defense industrial bases to provide Ukraine with the tools it will need for the difficult path ahead. It also means renewing and deepening our resolve to support Ukraine with support and strength that does not depend on any particular call explained.

According to him, four months after the meeting of the first contact group, the war is going through another key moment.

Austin said Russian forces continue to brutally shell Ukrainian cities and civilians with rockets and artillery fire. But Ukrainian forces have launched their counter-offensive in the south of their country, and they are implementing the capabilities that we have all provided to help them fight and reclaim their sovereign territory.

Tags: #pentagon

MORE ABOUT

14:53 27.08.2022
Pentagon to spend over $180 mln to buy NASAMS for Ukraine, contract valid until Aug 2024

Pentagon to spend over $180 mln to buy NASAMS for Ukraine, contract valid until Aug 2024

10:20 23.08.2022
USA to supply Ukraine with 10 Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones within month – Pentagon

USA to supply Ukraine with 10 Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones within month – Pentagon

12:14 13.08.2022
On 10-point scale, effectiveness of Ukraine's Armed Forces estimated at 12 points – Pentagon

On 10-point scale, effectiveness of Ukraine's Armed Forces estimated at 12 points – Pentagon

12:45 21.07.2022
Allies, partners training Ukrainian military to maintain received equipment – Pentagon chief

Allies, partners training Ukrainian military to maintain received equipment – Pentagon chief

12:21 02.07.2022
Pentagon confirms retreat of Russians from Snake Island due to Ukrainian shelling

Pentagon confirms retreat of Russians from Snake Island due to Ukrainian shelling

11:17 02.07.2022
Pentagon announces $820 mln extra military aid package for Ukraine

Pentagon announces $820 mln extra military aid package for Ukraine

11:58 24.06.2022
U.S. additional security assistance to Ukraine includes HIMARS systems, shells, mortars, patrol boats

U.S. additional security assistance to Ukraine includes HIMARS systems, shells, mortars, patrol boats

20:56 23.05.2022
Two dozen countries announce new military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Two dozen countries announce new military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

20:58 20.05.2022
New batch of US howitzers sent to Ukraine – Pentagon

New batch of US howitzers sent to Ukraine – Pentagon

15:35 30.04.2022
US military instructors train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany, other European countries – Pentagon

US military instructors train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany, other European countries – Pentagon

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

Biden approves next tranche of US aid to Ukraine worth $675 mln – Pentagon chief

Occupiers lose about 640 soldiers, 15 tanks, two aircraft in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

The first results of the economic forum on the Marshall Plan in Poland: investments and agreements on joint projects with EU partners

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

Melitopol City Council deprives of mandates seven deputies-collaborators, to appeal to central authorities about arrest of their property

Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

Fake 'Zelensky Foundation' website exposed in EU, cooperation with it to be considered collaboration with Russian special services

New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

Biden approves next tranche of US aid to Ukraine worth $675 mln – Pentagon chief

AD
AD
AD
AD