As result of morning shelling of Kharkiv, two killed, five wounded – Synehubov

As a result of the morning shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian occupation forces, there are dead and wounded in Industrialny district of the city, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling of Industrialny district, they were injured. According to preliminary data from doctors, two people were killed, five were injured. All specialized services are working at the scene," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.