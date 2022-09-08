Facts

11:10 08.09.2022

As result of morning shelling of Kharkiv, two killed, five wounded – Synehubov

1 min read
As result of morning shelling of Kharkiv, two killed, five wounded – Synehubov

As a result of the morning shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian occupation forces, there are dead and wounded in Industrialny district of the city, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling of Industrialny district, they were injured. According to preliminary data from doctors, two people were killed, five were injured. All specialized services are working at the scene," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

Tags: #kharkiv #shelling

MORE ABOUT

18:48 07.09.2022
Invaders shell village of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhia region, three residents who received humanitarian aid killed

Invaders shell village of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhia region, three residents who received humanitarian aid killed

09:51 06.09.2022
Invaders shell Kharkiv downtown in the morning, info about victims, destruction being clarified – Terekhov

Invaders shell Kharkiv downtown in the morning, info about victims, destruction being clarified – Terekhov

13:38 03.09.2022
Child killed due to Russia's shelling in Mykolaiv region, four more people wounded

Child killed due to Russia's shelling in Mykolaiv region, four more people wounded

11:15 01.09.2022
Five people killed, twelve wounded in enemy shelling attacks on Donetsk region in past 24 hours

Five people killed, twelve wounded in enemy shelling attacks on Donetsk region in past 24 hours

09:06 01.09.2022
Russian occupiers shelling pre-agreed route of IAEA mission from Zaporizhia to ZNPP – regional governor

Russian occupiers shelling pre-agreed route of IAEA mission from Zaporizhia to ZNPP – regional governor

12:56 31.08.2022
Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

11:00 30.08.2022
Death toll from Kharkiv shelling rises to five, seven wounded – Terekhov

Death toll from Kharkiv shelling rises to five, seven wounded – Terekhov

17:10 20.08.2022
Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

15:39 20.08.2022
Occupiers launch night missile attacks on critical infrastructure of Kharkiv region from Belgorod region – prosecutor's office

Occupiers launch night missile attacks on critical infrastructure of Kharkiv region from Belgorod region – prosecutor's office

14:56 19.08.2022
Number of victims of rocket attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 increased to 21 people

Number of victims of rocket attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 increased to 21 people

AD

HOT NEWS

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain passes away

Settlements located near front line in Kherson region on verge of destruction – region’s head

Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

LATEST

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain passes away

Recent Ukraine’s military successes prove that allies’ help really changes the situation – Kuleba

Settlements located near front line in Kherson region on verge of destruction – region’s head

Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

The first results of the economic forum on the Marshall Plan in Poland: investments and agreements on joint projects with EU partners

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

Melitopol City Council deprives of mandates seven deputies-collaborators, to appeal to central authorities about arrest of their property

Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

AD
AD
AD
AD