IAEA publishes report on ZNPP visit, ready for talks on nuclear safety, security protection zone at plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is ready to urgently start consultations on the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).
"There is an urgent need for interim measures to prevent a nuclear accident arising from physical damage caused by military means. This can be achieved by the immediate establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone. The IAEA is ready to start immediately the consultations leading to the urgent establishment of such a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the ZNPP," the IAEA said in a report on the results of a mission to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.