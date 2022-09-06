Facts

11:31 06.09.2022

Zelensky discusses with Pelosi further increasing pressure on Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a conversation with Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

“Had a warm fruitful conversation with Speaker Pelosi. Expressed gratitude to U.S. Congress & people for strongly supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. It’s important to increase the pressure on the terrorist state to achieve peace & bring our common victory closer,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

