Zelensky discusses with Pelosi further increasing pressure on Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a conversation with Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

“Had a warm fruitful conversation with Speaker Pelosi. Expressed gratitude to U.S. Congress & people for strongly supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. It’s important to increase the pressure on the terrorist state to achieve peace & bring our common victory closer,” Zelensky said on Twitter.