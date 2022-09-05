Last power unit stopped at Zaporizhia NPP

On Monday, the state-owned enterprise National Nuclear Generating Company (NNGC) Energoatom unloaded and disconnected from the grid last power unit No. 6 of Zaporizhia NPP, which provided for the station's own needs, the company reported on the Telegram channel.

"Today, on September 5, 2022, as a result of a fire that occurred due to shelling, the 330 kV power line of Zaporizhia TPP – Ferosplavna, that is, the last line that connected the ZNPP/ZTPP node with the power system of Ukraine, has been disconnected! As a result, power unit No. 6 was unloaded and disconnected from the grid, now feeding its own needs of the ZNPP," the company informed.

As Energoatom noted, in the last three days, the Russian occupation forces have continued intensive shelling of the territory around Zaporizhia NPP.

As a result, the power transmission lines 750 kV ZNPP – Dniprovska, 330 kV ZTPP – Kakhovska and 330 kV ZNPP – Melitopol were damaged and disconnected. The 750/330 kV NPP is also damaged. Other lines of the ZNPP/ZTPP node were damaged earlier.

Penultimate power unit No. 5 at the NPP was shut down on September 3.