Facts

12:23 03.09.2022

IAEA leaves six specialists at Zaporizhia NPP; two of them to stay there next week – Director General Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has left six representatives at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) occupied by Russian troops, two of them will remain from next week, IAEA Head Rafael Grossi has said.

"Four of the six experts will leave the plant next week, while the other two will stay there as the agency's continued presence in the longer term," Grossi said at a press conference in Vienna on Friday evening.

He confirmed that the IAEA is establishing its permanent presence at Zaporizhia NPP.

"We are going to continue presence there, some of my experts. We have a lot of work there, to do analysis of some technical aspects," Grossi said.

"If something happens or if any limitation comes, they are going to be reporting it – report it to us," he said.

As reported, the IAEA mission, consisting of 14 people, visited ZNPP on September 1, after which Head of the agency Rafael Grossi and part of the inspectors left the plant. 

