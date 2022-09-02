Facts

18:48 02.09.2022

Ukraine imposes sanctions on over 700 individuals, legal entities associated with Rosatom

1 min read
Ukraine imposes sanctions on over 700 individuals, legal entities associated with Rosatom

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has included in the list of persons, subject to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) more than 700 individuals and legal entities associated with the Russian state corporation Rosatom, according to the Energy Ministry website on Friday.

"The relevant order was adopted today at a government meeting at the suggestion of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine," the ministry said in the statement.

As noted in the department with reference to the publication of Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko on Facebook, the list, in particular, included Renat Karchaa, adviser to the director general of Rosatom, who on September 1 acted as a guide in Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russian troops during the visit of the IAEA mission to the plant.

"Today you are a guide at the plant, and tomorrow you are sanctioned. Yesterday the whole world watched him conduct a 'tour' for the IAEA mission at ZNPP, misinforming at every step. And today he is already a sanctioned person, to whom no one will shake hands now," Haluschenko said.

Everyone, whose hands are waging a murderous war against Ukraine, must pay his price, the minister said.

Tags: #sanctions #rosatom

MORE ABOUT

15:15 23.08.2022
Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

10:21 23.08.2022
Ukraine intends to expand sanction of freezing assets of Kurchenko, Lebedev, Tabachnyk and Deripaska

Ukraine intends to expand sanction of freezing assets of Kurchenko, Lebedev, Tabachnyk and Deripaska

13:22 22.08.2022
New Zealand preparing sanctions on 48 Russian officials

New Zealand preparing sanctions on 48 Russian officials

15:19 19.08.2022
Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

18:15 10.08.2022
Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

14:56 08.08.2022
Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

13:43 06.08.2022
President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

18:03 28.07.2022
Zelensky expects toughening of sanctions in next package

Zelensky expects toughening of sanctions in next package

15:23 26.07.2022
Council of EU extends Russia sanctions over Ukraine by another 6 months

Council of EU extends Russia sanctions over Ukraine by another 6 months

17:31 20.07.2022
EU ambassadors approve seventh package of Russia-related sanctions

EU ambassadors approve seventh package of Russia-related sanctions

AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers remove military equipment from ZNPP before IAEA mission arrival – AFU General Staff

Fourteen Ukrainian servicemen return from Russian captivity – coordination HQ

Power unit five of Zaporizhia NPP connected to power grid – Energoatom

ICRC doesn’t participate in forced deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, activities of Russian filtration camps – Mardini

ICRC Director General intends to discuss expanding access to Ukrainian POWs during his visit to Russia

LATEST

Occupiers remove military equipment from ZNPP before IAEA mission arrival – AFU General Staff

Poroshenko hands over almost 400 Autel drones to AFU

AFU destroys ferry crossing of occupiers across Dnieper in Kherson region

G7 countries confirm commitment to phasing out Russian oil on their markets – statement

Fourteen Ukrainian servicemen return from Russian captivity – coordination HQ

Court in Kyiv seizes six vessels illegally exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea

Power unit five of Zaporizhia NPP connected to power grid – Energoatom

Some 1,100 infrastructure facilities restored in Chernihiv region – President's Office

Ukraine expects Germany to evaluate Russia's actions as genocide against Ukrainians – Shmyhal

Ukravtodor to be 100% ready for winter by Nov 1 – first dpty head

AD
AD
AD
AD