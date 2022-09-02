Ukraine imposes sanctions on over 700 individuals, legal entities associated with Rosatom

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has included in the list of persons, subject to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) more than 700 individuals and legal entities associated with the Russian state corporation Rosatom, according to the Energy Ministry website on Friday.

"The relevant order was adopted today at a government meeting at the suggestion of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine," the ministry said in the statement.

As noted in the department with reference to the publication of Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko on Facebook, the list, in particular, included Renat Karchaa, adviser to the director general of Rosatom, who on September 1 acted as a guide in Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russian troops during the visit of the IAEA mission to the plant.

"Today you are a guide at the plant, and tomorrow you are sanctioned. Yesterday the whole world watched him conduct a 'tour' for the IAEA mission at ZNPP, misinforming at every step. And today he is already a sanctioned person, to whom no one will shake hands now," Haluschenko said.

Everyone, whose hands are waging a murderous war against Ukraine, must pay his price, the minister said.