Zelensky following call with Israeli PM: I count on Israel joining anti-Russia sanctions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, following which the head of state expressed hope for Israel to join the anti-Russia sanctions.

"I've held the first telephone conversation with the new Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid. I count on his country's accession to the sanctions on Russia and provision of practical assistance to Ukraine in countering the aggression of the Russian Federation," Zelensky said on Twitter.