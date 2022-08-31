Facts

16:02 31.08.2022

IAEA mission arrives in Zaporizhia – Energoatom

A mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived in Zaporizhia, Energoatom reported.

"Today, August 31, at about 15:00, the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived in Zaporizhia," Energoatom's Telegram channel says on Wednesday.

As reported, Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko said Wednesday morning that the IAEA mission had gone to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops. On Tuesday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The distance from Zaporizhia to Enerhodar, where the ZNPP is located, is about 120 km.

Tags: #iaea

