11:00 30.08.2022

Death toll from Kharkiv shelling rises to five, seven wounded – Terekhov

As a result of the shelling of the central part of Kharkiv by the Russian occupation troops on Tuesday morning, according to updated data, five civilians were killed, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"Updated information on the victims at the moment. Five killed and seven wounded," Terekhov said in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said that as a result of the morning shelling, at least four people were killed and the same number were injured.

