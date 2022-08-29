"Negotiations" with Russia going well in southern direction of frontline – Podoliak

The only possible option for negotiations with Russia is being conducted by "a special Ukrainian delegation in the southern and other directions of the frontline," Adviser to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has said on Twitter on Monday.

"Negotiations" are going well. We expect new "compromises" in the form of "gestures of goodwill," he said.

On Monday, the media reported the beginning of offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the south of Ukraine.