Occupiers continue attempts to establish control over all territory of Donetsk region, keep occupied territories in south, east of Ukraine

On Friday, the Russian invaders continued their attempts to establish full control over the entire territory of Donetsk region, as well as to keep the previously occupied territories in Kherson, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia regions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The enemy continues to focus on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk region, maintaining the captured areas of Kherson, parts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Mykolaiv regions, restoring the combat capability of the affected units," the AFU said.

It notes that Ukrainian units continue to successfully carry out rocket and artillery fire missions in certain areas and inflict losses on the invaders in close combat.