Facts

18:51 26.08.2022

First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

The first batch of letters from Ukrainian servicemen in Russian captivity has arrived in Ukraine. The National Information Bureau of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine is working on handing the letters over to the families of the prisoners of war (POW), Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereschuk has said.

"In line with the Geneva Conventions, our POWs have the right to send and receive letters. The National Information Bureau of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories launched respective work to organize lettering between our POWs and their families. The first batch of letters has arrived in Ukraine recently. The National Information Bureau is working on handing them over to the POWs' families," she said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The minister thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for "mediation and professional work."

