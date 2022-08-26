Some 9,600 people evacuated from Donetsk region – Dpty Head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Some 9,600 people, including 1,800 children, have been evacuated from the territory of Donetsk region, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko told a press briefing on Friday.

He specified that the largest number of refugees were evacuated to Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Ternopil and Kyiv regions.

Speaking about the progress of restoration works, Tymoshenko noted that more than 600 facilities have been fully restored in Zhytomyr region. In particular, 44 high-rise buildings, 470 private houses, 21 schools, ten kindergartens, three higher education institutions, 13 administrative buildings, ten healthcare facilities, eight cultural institutions and four housing and utility service facilities.

He also said that in Sumy region, despite the ongoing Russian shelling attacks, more than 440 critical infrastructure facilities, residential buildings and administrative buildings have been restored.

In Chernihiv region, 272 high-rise buildings, 635 private houses, 30 kindergartens, 28 schools, 19 healthcare facilities, six housing and utility service facilities, one higher education institution and one office building have been restored.