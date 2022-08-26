One of Zaporizhia NPP power units again connected to power grid – Energoatom

Ukraine has connected one of six power units of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to power grid, according to Energoatom.

"On August 26, 2022, at 14:04, one of the power units of the ZNPP, which had been suspended yesterday, has been connected to power grid, the start-up is in progress," the company said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Energoatom also noted that it has no remarks on the operation of the equipment and security systems.

"The nuclear scientists of Zaporizhia NPP are real heroes! They tirelessly and firmly hold on their shoulders the nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine and entire Europe, and selflessly work so that their native country has life-giving electricity," the company said.

As reported, on August 25, at 14:14, as a result of shelling by Russian troops, the last power line connecting the Zaporizhia NPP with Ukraine's power system was damaged. Two operating units – No. 5 and No. 6 – were stopped by emergency protection systems.