AFU repels Russian offensive in three directions – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the offensive of the Russian invaders in three directions in a day - Pasika - Dolyna, Maiske - Kodyma and Pisky - Pervomaiske, the General Staff said.

The situation remained unchanged in Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions.

In Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from tanks, military vehicles, cannon and rocket artillery along the contact line.

In Sloviansk direction, the areas of the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Nova Dmytrivka and Brazhkivka fell under the action of cannon and rocket artillery. The enemy made assaults in the direction of Pasika - Dolyna, had no success, retreated.

In Kramatorsk direction, shelling from tanks, cannon artillery and MLRS was recorded in the area of Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka, Zvanivka, Serebrianka and Siversk.

In Bakhmut direction, the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Soledar, Vesela Dolyna, Mayorsk, Shumy, Zaitseve, Bilohorivka, Kodyma and Yakivlivka were subjected to shelling by the enemy. The enemy used aviation for strikes near Soledar and Zaitseve. Unsuccessfully tried to lead the offensive in the direction of Maiske - Kodyma.

In Avdiyivska direction, the enemy inflicted a fiery defeat on the areas of Pokrovsk, Netaylove, Pervomaisk, Orlivka, Vodiane, Novobakhmutivka, Shumy and New York. Enemy aircraft operated near Maryinka, Krasnohorivka and Nivelske. The enemy tried to conduct an offensive in the direction of Pisky - Pervomaiske, but had no success, retreated.

In Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various types near Pavlivka, Yelyzavetivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Volodymyrivka, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka and Velyka Novosilka. For strikes, the enemy also used aircraft near Volodymyrivka, Vuhledar and Pavlivka.

In Zaporizhia direction, the enemy fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Kamyshuvakhy, Huliaipole, Vremivka, Scherbaky and others. Launched airstrikes near Orikhove, Huliaipole and Scherbaky.

In Pivdennobuzk direction, the invaders shelled our positions and civilian infrastructure from tanks, cannon and rocket artillery along the line of combat. An airstrike was carried out near the village of Bila Krynytsia.