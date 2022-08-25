Facts

10:58 25.08.2022

As result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, 376 children killed, 733 wounded – PGO

As result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, 376 children killed, 733 wounded – PGO

As of the morning of August 25, 2022, some 1,109 children were wounded as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"As of the morning of August 25, 2022, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 376 children were killed and over 733 were injured of varying severity. These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories," according to the PGO's Telegram channel.

It is noted that children suffered the most in Donetsk region some 388, Kharkiv some 202, Kyiv some 116, Chernihiv some 68, Mykolaiv some 67, Luhansk some 61, Kherson some 55, Zaporizhia some 41.

"On August 24, the enemy fired missiles at the village of Chaplyne, Synelnykivsky district, Dnipropetrovsk region. Two children aged six and 11 were killed, five more children were injured. On August 24, two children aged 10 and 16 were injured as a result of shelling of civilian infrastructure in the town of Novy Buh, Mykolaiv region. On the night of August 25, the invaders fired at the village of Velykomykhailivka, Synelnykivsky district, Dnipropetrovsk region. Three children aged two, seven and 15 were wounded," the PGO said.

As a result of bombing and shelling by Russian armed forces, some 2,328 educational institutions were damaged, of these some 289 were completely destroyed.

Tags: #children #war #killed

