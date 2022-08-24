Portuguese FM visits Irpin

Portuguese Foreign Minister Juan Cravinho visited Irpin during his visit to Ukraine, the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"Following the meetings with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his counterpart Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Juan Cravinho witnessed the devastating impacts of the war during his visit to Irpin, a city close to the Ukrainian capital, and known for its heroic resistance to Russian incursions," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.