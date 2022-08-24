Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to hold the Summit of the Future under the auspices of the UN in Kyiv in 2023.

"UN Secretary General António Guterres wants to organize the Summit of the Future next year. We support this initiative and reaffirm: in order to build our common future, it is necessary to leave in the dustbin of history that which did not allow humanity to live in conditions of peace, namely, aggression, colonial ambitions," he said, speaking via video link at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine on Wednesday.

"This is what Russia demonstrates. I am convinced that together we can build a common future," Zelensky said.

According to him, "it would be symbolic to hold this summit in Ukraine, in a country where it is being decided whether there will be a future at all. This issue is also being decided at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, in our seaports, in Donbas, in Crimea."

"Our independence is your security," the president said.

In his speech, Zelensky also said "Russia has put the whole world on the brink of a radiation disaster. Zaporizhia nuclear power plant has been turned into a war zone. This is a fact."

He reiterated the need for Russia to fully withdraw its troops from Zaporizhia NPP territory. Zelensky also said the blockade of Ukraine's seaports has destabilized food markets, exacerbated by the most widespread drought in Europe. "We have to fight to save tens of millions from artificial starvation provoked by the insane aggression of one country," Zelensky said.

In addition, the president said Russia wants to deprive millions of people of access to energy. "And this is done by a member of the UN Security Council, who still uses his veto right," he said.

Zelensky also recalled that during the aggression "dozens of cities were destroyed, many people were killed." "If Russia is not stopped by the victory of Ukraine, all these killers can come to other countries – Europe, Asia, Latin America," the president said.