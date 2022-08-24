Facts

18:38 24.08.2022

Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

2 min read
Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to hold the Summit of the Future under the auspices of the UN in Kyiv in 2023.

"UN Secretary General António Guterres wants to organize the Summit of the Future next year. We support this initiative and reaffirm: in order to build our common future, it is necessary to leave in the dustbin of history that which did not allow humanity to live in conditions of peace, namely, aggression, colonial ambitions," he said, speaking via video link at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine on Wednesday.

"This is what Russia demonstrates. I am convinced that together we can build a common future," Zelensky said.

According to him, "it would be symbolic to hold this summit in Ukraine, in a country where it is being decided whether there will be a future at all. This issue is also being decided at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, in our seaports, in Donbas, in Crimea."

"Our independence is your security," the president said.

In his speech, Zelensky also said "Russia has put the whole world on the brink of a radiation disaster. Zaporizhia nuclear power plant has been turned into a war zone. This is a fact."

He reiterated the need for Russia to fully withdraw its troops from Zaporizhia NPP territory. Zelensky also said the blockade of Ukraine's seaports has destabilized food markets, exacerbated by the most widespread drought in Europe. "We have to fight to save tens of millions from artificial starvation provoked by the insane aggression of one country," Zelensky said.

In addition, the president said Russia wants to deprive millions of people of access to energy. "And this is done by a member of the UN Security Council, who still uses his veto right," he said.

Zelensky also recalled that during the aggression "dozens of cities were destroyed, many people were killed." "If Russia is not stopped by the victory of Ukraine, all these killers can come to other countries – Europe, Asia, Latin America," the president said.

Tags: #summit #un #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

18:21 24.08.2022
Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky

16:52 24.08.2022
Zelensky thanks USA for new tranche of military aid

Zelensky thanks USA for new tranche of military aid

12:22 23.08.2022
Ukrainian flag to return to temporarily occupied territories forever – Zelensky

Ukrainian flag to return to temporarily occupied territories forever – Zelensky

10:02 23.08.2022
Zelensky: New format of Kyiv Initiative is promising line of work in Euro-Atlantic direction

Zelensky: New format of Kyiv Initiative is promising line of work in Euro-Atlantic direction

09:36 23.08.2022
Number of cruise missiles fired at Ukraine approaching 3,500 – Zelensky

Number of cruise missiles fired at Ukraine approaching 3,500 – Zelensky

15:26 20.08.2022
Russia needs gas pipelines to supply problems to Europe – Zelensky

Russia needs gas pipelines to supply problems to Europe – Zelensky

18:15 18.08.2022
Zelensky, Erdoğan discuss Russian theft of Ukrainian grain, ZNPP issue, defense cooperation

Zelensky, Erdoğan discuss Russian theft of Ukrainian grain, ZNPP issue, defense cooperation

16:49 18.08.2022
Zelensky, UN Secretary General discuss grain export, issue of prisoners, Russia's nuclear blackmail

Zelensky, UN Secretary General discuss grain export, issue of prisoners, Russia's nuclear blackmail

09:44 18.08.2022
IAEA mission can be sent to ZNPP legally, quickly and as efficiently as possible – Zelensky

IAEA mission can be sent to ZNPP legally, quickly and as efficiently as possible – Zelensky

09:50 17.08.2022
Zelensky urges residents of Crimea, other temporarily occupied territories not to approach Russian military facilities

Zelensky urges residents of Crimea, other temporarily occupied territories not to approach Russian military facilities

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky

Zaporizhia NPP should become object of civilian infrastructure – Guterres at meeting of UN Security Council

Britain allocates GBP 54 mln aid to Ukraine – Johnson

On Independence Day, EC President along with Ukrainians, unfurl 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Brussels' central square

UK, Poland, Germany, France leaders congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day, promise their support

LATEST

Portuguese FM visits Irpin

Zaporizhia NPP should become object of civilian infrastructure – Guterres at meeting of UN Security Council

Britain allocates GBP 54 mln aid to Ukraine – Johnson

On Independence Day, EC President along with Ukrainians, unfurl 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Brussels' central square

UK, Poland, Germany, France leaders congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day, promise their support

Biden announces biggest $2.98 bln tranche of military aid to Ukraine – White House

British Ambassador: Defending its independence, Ukraine defends main values of free world – freedom and democracy

Portuguese FM arrives in Kyiv with working visit

Russian missile shot down over Cherkasy region

Zaluzhny: Independence possible only when there are people ready to fight for it

AD
AD
AD
AD