Finland's PM for tougher sanctions against Russia

Finland is ready to further tighten sanctions against Russia, Prime Minister Sanna Marin has said.

"Sanctions against Russia should be continued and even strengthened," she said on Tuesday at a meeting with the republic's ambassadors in Helsinki.

Marin also noted that the upcoming autumn in Europe would be difficult, as energy prices rise. "Nevertheless, the rejection of Russia's fossil fuels must be complete," the prime minister said.

The head of government spoke in favor of strengthening Finland's ties with the Baltic countries after the country's accession to NATO.

"Finland's membership in NATO will bring closer relations with Estonia. We could have listened more closely to our friends in the Baltic countries in recent decades when it came to our common security and Russia," the prime minister said.