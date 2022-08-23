Facts

13:16 23.08.2022

Turkey hands over 50 armored vehicles with enhanced mine protection to Ukraine – media

Ankara has supplied Kyiv with 50 Kirpi armored vehicles with enhanced mine protection, Defense news reports, citing a source in the Turkish government.

"As part of the deal, the Turkish Defense Ministry supplied Ukraine with the first batch of 50 Kirpi units. There will be further deliveries," the source said on condition of anonymity.

The Turkish company BMC, engaged in the production of Kirpi, confirmed the fact of deliveries. At the same time, an unnamed representative of the company stressed that BMC was not involved in the deal, and the Turkish authorities sent armored vehicles from their arsenal to Ukraine.

Defense news reminds that earlier Turkey signed contracts with BMC for the purchase of 614 units of the Kirpi1 model and 529 units of the Kirpi 2. More than 1,500. Kirpi was sold to two hundred foreign buyers.

The Kirpi armored car is equipped with a GPS system, a rear-view camera and an automatic fire extinguishing system. The car has five embrasures for shooting small arms, 7.62-mm or 12.7-mm machine guns can be put on it.

