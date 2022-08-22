Facts

11:09 22.08.2022

As result of Russia's aggression, 373 children killed, 723 wounded

2 min read
As result of Russia's aggression, 373 children killed, 723 wounded

As a result of the Russian armed aggression in Ukraine, some 373 children were killed, more than 723 were wounded, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"More than 1,096 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the Russian full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of August 22, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed some 373. The number of wounded has increased, more than 723," the PGO said in the statement.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region some 387, Kharkiv some 202, Kyiv some 116, Chernihiv some 68, Mykolaiv some 65, Luhansk some 61, Kherson some 55, Zaporizhia some 41.

On August 21, the invaders shelled the territory of the city of Zelenodolsk, Dnipropetrovsk region, with cluster munitions. A nine-year-old boy was injured.

On August 21, as a result of shelling by the enemy of the city of Bashtanka, Mykolaiv region, a one and a half year old baby was wounded.

Due to the bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces, some 2,328 educational institutions were damaged, of these, 289 were completely destroyed.

Tags: #children #killed

MORE ABOUT

12:13 17.08.2022
As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 361 children killed, 712 wounded – PGO

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 361 children killed, 712 wounded – PGO

10:38 15.08.2022
One of best military pilots of Ukraine Anton Lystopad killed

One of best military pilots of Ukraine Anton Lystopad killed

17:34 12.08.2022
On Youth Day, Zelensky, his wife take part in action Child Rescuers - War Heroes

On Youth Day, Zelensky, his wife take part in action Child Rescuers - War Heroes

18:32 08.08.2022
Russian invaders intend to take 104 children from Luhansk region to Russia – region’s head

Russian invaders intend to take 104 children from Luhansk region to Russia – region’s head

16:39 06.08.2022
Juvenile prosecutors: Some 361 children killed, more than 702 injured amid Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

Juvenile prosecutors: Some 361 children killed, more than 702 injured amid Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

13:04 04.08.2022
Russian occupiers shell Toretsk from artillery, eight killed, four wounded, including three children – local authorities

Russian occupiers shell Toretsk from artillery, eight killed, four wounded, including three children – local authorities

11:42 03.08.2022
Four civilians killed in Donetsk region, seven more wounded

Four civilians killed in Donetsk region, seven more wounded

10:21 02.08.2022
Invaders fire at evacuation bus near Dovhiv: two people killed, two more seriously injured – Vilkul

Invaders fire at evacuation bus near Dovhiv: two people killed, two more seriously injured – Vilkul

15:52 01.08.2022
Ukraine looking for 203 children, most of whom disappeared in war zone

Ukraine looking for 203 children, most of whom disappeared in war zone

11:02 29.07.2022
In Mykolaiv, Russian shells hit near public transport stop, four killed, seven wounded – Kim

In Mykolaiv, Russian shells hit near public transport stop, four killed, seven wounded – Kim

AD

HOT NEWS

About 60 countries, intl organizations to take part in Crimea Platform second summit – Kuleba

European Commission President on Day of Remembrance for victims of totalitarian regime: Putin brings horrors of war back to Europe, Ukrainian people fighting for EU values

If trial of Ukrainian servicemen in Mariupol takes place, any negotiations with Russia to be impossible – Zelensky

Head of SBU department in Kirovohrad region Nakonechny found dead in Kropyvnytsky on Aug 20

Invaders fire at Zelenodolska community of Dnipropetrovsk region using Uragan MLRS; woman killed, six wounded, including child

LATEST

About 60 countries, intl organizations to take part in Crimea Platform second summit – Kuleba

European Commission President on Day of Remembrance for victims of totalitarian regime: Putin brings horrors of war back to Europe, Ukrainian people fighting for EU values

Ukraine has no information about killed, injured POWs in Olenivka – ombudsman

Radiation background in Enerhodar is normal, but 25,000 tablets of potassium iodide delivered to town

New Zealand preparing sanctions on 48 Russian officials

USA plans to supply Ukraine with high-precision long-range Excalibur projectiles

SBI notifies ex-head of ammonia pipeline enterprise of suspicion in causing $1.5 mlm damage to Ukraine

USA, UK, France, Germany urge avoiding hostilities near Zaporizhia NPP

If trial of Ukrainian servicemen in Mariupol takes place, any negotiations with Russia to be impossible – Zelensky

Head of SBU department in Kirovohrad region Nakonechny found dead in Kropyvnytsky on Aug 20

AD
AD
AD
AD