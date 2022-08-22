As result of Russia's aggression, 373 children killed, 723 wounded

As a result of the Russian armed aggression in Ukraine, some 373 children were killed, more than 723 were wounded, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"More than 1,096 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the Russian full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of August 22, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed some 373. The number of wounded has increased, more than 723," the PGO said in the statement.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region some 387, Kharkiv some 202, Kyiv some 116, Chernihiv some 68, Mykolaiv some 65, Luhansk some 61, Kherson some 55, Zaporizhia some 41.

On August 21, the invaders shelled the territory of the city of Zelenodolsk, Dnipropetrovsk region, with cluster munitions. A nine-year-old boy was injured.

On August 21, as a result of shelling by the enemy of the city of Bashtanka, Mykolaiv region, a one and a half year old baby was wounded.

Due to the bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces, some 2,328 educational institutions were damaged, of these, 289 were completely destroyed.