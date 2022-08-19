Facts

16:11 19.08.2022

Ukraine's nuclear regulator bans launch of Zaporizhia NPP power units one, two

2 min read
Ukraine's nuclear regulator bans launch of Zaporizhia NPP power units one, two

In accordance with the decision of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, power unit one of the Zaporizhia NPP can only be operated in the states "fuel reload" and "cold shutdown," and power unit two only in the state of "cold shutdown."

As reported on the website of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate on Friday, the nuclear regulator made the relevant changes to the license for the operation of power units one and two of the Zaporizhia NPP by order No. 501 dated August 18, 2022.

"The reason for making changes was the statement of the state-owned enterprise National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom and the documents submitted with it, as well as the resolution of the board of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate dated August 4, 2022 on the current state of safety of the power units of the Zaporizhia NPP in the conditions of occupation by the military of the Russian Federation," the inspectorate said.

As the nuclear regulatory authority explained, according to the documents provided by Energoatom and the expert conclusions of the nuclear regulator, the operating conditions of power units one and two of the Zaporizhia NPP, determined by this order, are optimal in the conditions of the occupation of Zaporizhia NPP by Russian troops.

Changes to the license were made in accordance with the law on permitting activities in the field of the use of nuclear energy and taking into account the recommendations of the licensing commission of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, provided at a meeting of August 16, 2022, the inspectorate said.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

18:43 18.08.2022
Invaders preparing provocation at Zaporizhia NPP on Aug 19 – Intelligence Agency

Invaders preparing provocation at Zaporizhia NPP on Aug 19 – Intelligence Agency

10:11 18.08.2022
Grossi ready to lead IAEA mission to Zaporizhia NPP – Kuleba

Grossi ready to lead IAEA mission to Zaporizhia NPP – Kuleba

09:48 16.08.2022
All Russian troops must withdraw from Zaporizhia NPP without any conditions – Zelensky

All Russian troops must withdraw from Zaporizhia NPP without any conditions – Zelensky

15:47 15.08.2022
Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

14:34 13.08.2022
Russians shell ZNPP from Vodiane, prepare provocations under Ukrainian flag – Ukrainian intelligence

Russians shell ZNPP from Vodiane, prepare provocations under Ukrainian flag – Ukrainian intelligence

14:50 12.08.2022
Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios due to situation at NPP, possibility of evacuation of population being considered – Monastyrsky

Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios due to situation at NPP, possibility of evacuation of population being considered – Monastyrsky

11:23 12.08.2022
Amnesty International calls on UNSC to hold Russia accountable for seizure of Zaporizhia NPP by its troops

Amnesty International calls on UNSC to hold Russia accountable for seizure of Zaporizhia NPP by its troops

18:32 11.08.2022
Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

17:14 11.08.2022
Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

15:38 11.08.2022
Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt permits up to ten employees of export companies to travel abroad for up to seven days from Sept 1 – Svyrydenko

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, 10 tanks, 69 vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Russians fire on three districts of Kharkiv in the morning, one person injured

Ukraine, Turkey sign memo on post-war reconstruction

Zelensky, Erdoğan discuss Russian theft of Ukrainian grain, ZNPP issue, defense cooperation

LATEST

More than 7,000 citizens evacuated from Donetsk region since beginning of August

More than 22,000 Ukrainian teachers staying abroad

Ten ships in the ports of Big Odesa ready to be loaded under grain initiative

Govt permits up to ten employees of export companies to travel abroad for up to seven days from Sept 1 – Svyrydenko

Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Number of victims of rocket attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 increased to 21 people

Estonia joins training program of Ukrainian military in UK

Yermak, Zaluzhny have phone talk with chief of UK Defense Staff

SBU exposes FSB's attempt to install ‘bugs’ in Rada

NATO Secretary General to attend Crimea Platform Summit

AD
AD
AD
AD