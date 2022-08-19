Ukraine's nuclear regulator bans launch of Zaporizhia NPP power units one, two

In accordance with the decision of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, power unit one of the Zaporizhia NPP can only be operated in the states "fuel reload" and "cold shutdown," and power unit two only in the state of "cold shutdown."

As reported on the website of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate on Friday, the nuclear regulator made the relevant changes to the license for the operation of power units one and two of the Zaporizhia NPP by order No. 501 dated August 18, 2022.

"The reason for making changes was the statement of the state-owned enterprise National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom and the documents submitted with it, as well as the resolution of the board of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate dated August 4, 2022 on the current state of safety of the power units of the Zaporizhia NPP in the conditions of occupation by the military of the Russian Federation," the inspectorate said.

As the nuclear regulatory authority explained, according to the documents provided by Energoatom and the expert conclusions of the nuclear regulator, the operating conditions of power units one and two of the Zaporizhia NPP, determined by this order, are optimal in the conditions of the occupation of Zaporizhia NPP by Russian troops.

Changes to the license were made in accordance with the law on permitting activities in the field of the use of nuclear energy and taking into account the recommendations of the licensing commission of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, provided at a meeting of August 16, 2022, the inspectorate said.