Facts

11:07 19.08.2022

Russians fire on three districts of Kharkiv in the morning, one person injured

1 min read
Russians fire on three districts of Kharkiv in the morning, one person injured

On the morning of Friday, August 19, Russian occupiers shelled three districts of Kharkiv, previously one person was injured, mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov said.

"At 05:44 there was the morning shelling of Kharkiv. Kyivsky, Osnovyansky and Nemyshliansky districts of the city turned out to be under the blow. In one case, we have a hit in a residential building, previously one person was injured. There is also a hit at the infrastructure facility. There's a fire," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #kharkiv #shelling

MORE ABOUT

14:56 19.08.2022
Number of victims of rocket attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 increased to 21 people

Number of victims of rocket attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 increased to 21 people

17:31 18.08.2022
As result of enemy missile strikes on Kharkiv, Krasnohrad, 19 people killed – prosecutor's office

As result of enemy missile strikes on Kharkiv, Krasnohrad, 19 people killed – prosecutor's office

15:44 18.08.2022
Three or five more people may be under rubble after enemy missile strikes in Kharkiv, mourning declared in city on Aug 19

Three or five more people may be under rubble after enemy missile strikes in Kharkiv, mourning declared in city on Aug 19

11:38 18.08.2022
People with hearing impairments among victims of missile attack of enemy troops in Kharkiv

People with hearing impairments among victims of missile attack of enemy troops in Kharkiv

13:08 17.08.2022
Russian missiles hit Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University, enterprise

Russian missiles hit Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University, enterprise

12:41 17.08.2022
Invaders fire over five missiles from Belgorod to Kharkiv region in morning

Invaders fire over five missiles from Belgorod to Kharkiv region in morning

10:09 17.08.2022
Enemy shells Druzhkivka, Avdiyivka, man is under rubble in Kurakhivka

Enemy shells Druzhkivka, Avdiyivka, man is under rubble in Kurakhivka

10:29 16.08.2022
Five out of nine districts of Kharkiv shelled at night – Terekhov

Five out of nine districts of Kharkiv shelled at night – Terekhov

14:34 13.08.2022
Russians shell ZNPP from Vodiane, prepare provocations under Ukrainian flag – Ukrainian intelligence

Russians shell ZNPP from Vodiane, prepare provocations under Ukrainian flag – Ukrainian intelligence

11:29 13.08.2022
Over past day, as result of shelling in Donetsk region, five people killed, 35 injured

Over past day, as result of shelling in Donetsk region, five people killed, 35 injured

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt permits up to ten employees of export companies to travel abroad for up to seven days from Sept 1 – Svyrydenko

Ukraine's nuclear regulator bans launch of Zaporizhia NPP power units one, two

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, 10 tanks, 69 vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Ukraine, Turkey sign memo on post-war reconstruction

Zelensky, Erdoğan discuss Russian theft of Ukrainian grain, ZNPP issue, defense cooperation

LATEST

More than 7,000 citizens evacuated from Donetsk region since beginning of August

More than 22,000 Ukrainian teachers staying abroad

Ten ships in the ports of Big Odesa ready to be loaded under grain initiative

Govt permits up to ten employees of export companies to travel abroad for up to seven days from Sept 1 – Svyrydenko

Ukraine's nuclear regulator bans launch of Zaporizhia NPP power units one, two

Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Estonia joins training program of Ukrainian military in UK

Yermak, Zaluzhny have phone talk with chief of UK Defense Staff

SBU exposes FSB's attempt to install ‘bugs’ in Rada

NATO Secretary General to attend Crimea Platform Summit

AD
AD
AD
AD