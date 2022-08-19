Russians fire on three districts of Kharkiv in the morning, one person injured

On the morning of Friday, August 19, Russian occupiers shelled three districts of Kharkiv, previously one person was injured, mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov said.

"At 05:44 there was the morning shelling of Kharkiv. Kyivsky, Osnovyansky and Nemyshliansky districts of the city turned out to be under the blow. In one case, we have a hit in a residential building, previously one person was injured. There is also a hit at the infrastructure facility. There's a fire," he wrote on the Telegram channel.