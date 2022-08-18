Facts

17:31 18.08.2022

As result of enemy missile strikes on Kharkiv, Krasnohrad, 19 people killed – prosecutor's office

1 min read
As result of enemy missile strikes on Kharkiv, Krasnohrad, 19 people killed – prosecutor's office

As of 16:30 on August 18, some 19 killed and 45 wounded are known as a result of rocket attacks inflicted by the Russian occupation forces on Kharkiv and Krasnohrad on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

This was announced by the press secretary of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office Dmytro Chubenko.

According to him, as a result of an enemy strike on Saltivsky district of Kharkiv on Wednesday evening, some 13 people were killed and 20 injured. A missile attack on Slobidsky district of Kharkiv resulted in the death of four civilians and the injury of 22 more people. In Krasnohrad, as a result of a Russian rocket hitting a private house on Thursday morning, two people were killed and three injured.

Tags: #kharkiv

