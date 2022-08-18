Facts

14:18 18.08.2022

UN Secretary General Guterres to visit one of Ukrainian ports after meeting with Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey

UN Secretary General Guterres to visit one of Ukrainian ports after meeting with Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will hold a meeting with the Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey in Lviv on Thursday, after which he will visit one of the three Ukrainian ports the next day.

According to deputy representative of the Secretary General Farhan Haq, during a meeting with the heads of the Ukrainian and Turkish states, Guterres will discuss the possibilities for de-escalation of the war.

In addition, the UN Secretary General plans to address the issues of the movement of ships from Ukrainian ports to the Black Sea, the export of food and grain, as well as the situation around Zaporizhia NPP.

According to the UN website, Guterres will then visit one of the three Ukrainian ports involved in the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Representative of the UN Secretary General Stéphane Dujarric said earlier that Guterres will go to Odesa, where he will visit the local port involved in the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. He added that the UN expects a bilateral meeting of the Secretary General with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The UN press service reports that before returning to New York, Antonio Guterres will make a stop in Istanbul and visit the Joint Coordination Center, which promotes the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative.

