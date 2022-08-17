Facts

12:41 17.08.2022

Invaders fire over five missiles from Belgorod to Kharkiv region in morning

On Wednesday, at about 05.00 in the morning, the Defense Headquarters recorded the launch of more than five missiles from Belgorod, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"One of the missiles hit Slobidsky district of Kharkiv. The missile attacks damaged residential buildings, several fires broke out," Synehubov said on his Telegram channel.

During the day, the Russian occupation troops carried out intensive artillery and rocket attacks on Kharkiv and Kharkiv, Izium, Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv districts of the region. In particular, the invaders fired several times from the MLRS Saltivsky district of Kharkiv. High-rise residential buildings and critical transport infrastructure were damaged. There were no casualties. During the night, enemy attacks intensified. After 21.00, as a result of shelling, a fire started in a farm in the Chuhuiv district (garages and equipment were on fire). After 23.00 in Zolochiv community of Bohodukhiv district, a garage and cars caught fire as a result of shelling. As a result of daytime enemy shelling of Zolochiv, a football field on the territory of the lyceum was damaged, one residential building was destroyed, and two more were damaged. In Izium district, as a result of shelling, critical infrastructure was damaged, grass burned in open areas.

According to the Center for Emergency Medical Care, a 22-year-old man was hospitalized with explosive injuries in Zolochiv, his condition is assessed as moderate.

