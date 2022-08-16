Five out of nine districts of Kharkiv shelled at night – Terekhov

Russian occupiers on Tuesday night fired at five of the nine districts of Kharkiv, without casualties, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"At night at 02:15 several districts of Kharkiv were shelled at once. Previously, Shevchenkivsky and Kyivsky (actually the city center), Saltovsky, Industrialny and Kholodnohorsky districts. These are five of the nine districts of Kharkiv. There has not been such a radius of a missile strike on a vegetable garden for a long time," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday night.

Terekhov stressed that there is no information about the victims now.

He also added that in some cases there is destruction of infrastructure and other facilities, roads.