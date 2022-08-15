Facts

15:38 15.08.2022

Rada adopts appeal to FATF as for excluding Russia from members, including it 'black list'

1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted an appeal to the members of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) regarding the exclusion of the Russian Federation from the membership of the FATF and its inclusion in the list of high-risk countries.

Corresponding draft resolution No. 7622 was supported by MPs at a plenary session on Monday, the member of the European Solidarity faction, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Telegram.

The Rada called on the president of the FATF to convene an extraordinary meeting of the plenum, which could immediately suspend the membership of the Russian Federation in the FATF, and in the event of a further continuation of the aggressive war, begin the procedure for its exclusion from the FATF

At the same time, parliamentarians consider it necessary to call on the FATF president to apply to regional bodies like the FATF (FSRBs) with a demand to terminate the membership of the Russian Federation and deprive it of its observer status in these bodies.

In addition, the Rada called on the FATF to include Russia in the "black list" (the list of jurisdictions with a high level of risk, which is subject to a call to action) and publicly announce this decision.

Tags: #fatf #rada

