Facts

15:04 15.08.2022

Rada extends martial law for 90 days – MPs

1 min read
Rada extends martial law for 90 days – MPs

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved an extension of martial law for 90 days – until November 23, member of the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko said.

Member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said 328 MPs voted for relevant bill No. 7664 on the approval of presidential decree No. 573 of August 12 at a plenary session on Monday.

According to the presidential decree, martial law in Ukraine will last from 05:30 on August 23, 2022 for a period of 90 days.

Tags: #rada #martial_law

