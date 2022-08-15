Facts

10:07 15.08.2022

Zelensky to Russians: If you have Russian citizenship and you are silent, you are not fighting, which means you support its actions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the voice of Russians who do not support the war should be in support of Ukraine.

"We are working on new sanctions against Russia and on stimulating the citizens of the terrorist state to feel their share of responsibility for what is happening," he said in a traditional statement on Sunday.

According to him, "the discussion about visa restrictions in Europe for holders of Russian passports is expanding every day, new states and new politicians are joining it. Ultimately, this should lead to appropriate decisions."

"I am grateful to our intelligence officers, law enforcement officers, journalists and everyone who works to establish the full data on the Russian killers. Ukraine and our partners are receiving more and more information about those directly responsible for terror and torture, for the so-called filtration and deportation of our people, for looting…" he said.

All these savages will definitely be held to account. "But we must remember that when evil takes on such proportions, people's silence approaches the level of complicity. And the rejection of the real fight against evil becomes the assistance to it," Zelensky said.

"Therefore, if you have Russian citizenship and you are silent, it means that you are not fighting, it means that you are supporting it. And no matter where you are – both on the territory of Russia and abroad – your voice should sound in support of Ukraine, and therefore against this war," he said.

