Russians shell ZNPP from Vodiane, prepare provocations under Ukrainian flag – Ukrainian intelligence

Russian invaders are shelling the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP), in particular, from the territory of the village of Vodiane, and are preparing provocations under the Ukrainian flag, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports.

"One of the Russian artillery strikes damaged the first unit of a pumping station of the Thermal and Underground Communications Workshop. Another 'arrival' led to the partial destruction of a fire station responsible for the safety of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Also, as a result of enemy shelling, forests and grass caught fire in nearby areas, which caused significant smoke. Extinguishing fires caused by shelling is difficult due to the shelling of the fire station," the report said.

At the same time, the occupiers are actively creating a "picture" for their own propaganda; for this, two "extra" buses were recently brought to the plant, which should play the role of "local residents and staff."

Intelligence emphasized that real local residents and staff refuse to participate in such productions.

"To the Enerhodar stele at the entrance to the city, the rusists drove a Pion self-propelled artillery mount with the letter 'Z' painted in white. A blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag was hoisted on the self-propelled guns. Obviously, it will be used for yet another provocation to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine," intelligence said.