Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios due to situation at NPP, possibility of evacuation of population being considered – Monastyrsky

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories are considering all possible scenarios in case of deterioration of the situation at the NPP, including the possibility of evacuation of the population of nearby settlements.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the corresponding statement was made by Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky during a working trip to Sumy region.

"We all have seen the shelling carried out by Russian troops on the power unit. It's horrible. After the last attacks on the station, we were convinced that there are no deterrents for them," the minister said.

According to him, there is no adequate control over Zaporizhia NPP now and at the moment the station is "not just in the hands of the enemy, but also in the hands of inexperienced specialists who can really allow a tragedy."

"The Ukrainian specialists remaining there are partially not allowed to the sites where they should be. As it is known, Russian military equipment is located on the territory of the station today. All this is assessed as the highest level of threat," Monastyrsky stressed.

He clarified that Ukraine already has plans that provide for any development of events at the station, including the release of radiation. "Today, in the State Emergency Service, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Regional Development, we are discussing various scenarios for the development of events, including the issue of evacuation," the Interior Minister stressed.

"Let me remind you that this is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which has six power units. And it's hard to even imagine the scale of the tragedy that could happen if the Russians continue to stay there," he summed up.