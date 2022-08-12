Facts

14:50 12.08.2022

Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios due to situation at NPP, possibility of evacuation of population being considered – Monastyrsky

2 min read
Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios due to situation at NPP, possibility of evacuation of population being considered – Monastyrsky

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories are considering all possible scenarios in case of deterioration of the situation at the NPP, including the possibility of evacuation of the population of nearby settlements.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the corresponding statement was made by Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky during a working trip to Sumy region.

"We all have seen the shelling carried out by Russian troops on the power unit. It's horrible. After the last attacks on the station, we were convinced that there are no deterrents for them," the minister said.

According to him, there is no adequate control over Zaporizhia NPP now and at the moment the station is "not just in the hands of the enemy, but also in the hands of inexperienced specialists who can really allow a tragedy."

"The Ukrainian specialists remaining there are partially not allowed to the sites where they should be. As it is known, Russian military equipment is located on the territory of the station today. All this is assessed as the highest level of threat," Monastyrsky stressed.

He clarified that Ukraine already has plans that provide for any development of events at the station, including the release of radiation. "Today, in the State Emergency Service, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Regional Development, we are discussing various scenarios for the development of events, including the issue of evacuation," the Interior Minister stressed.

"Let me remind you that this is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which has six power units. And it's hard to even imagine the scale of the tragedy that could happen if the Russians continue to stay there," he summed up.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

11:23 12.08.2022
Amnesty International calls on UNSC to hold Russia accountable for seizure of Zaporizhia NPP by its troops

Amnesty International calls on UNSC to hold Russia accountable for seizure of Zaporizhia NPP by its troops

18:32 11.08.2022
Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

17:14 11.08.2022
Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

15:38 11.08.2022
Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

11:07 11.08.2022
Ukraine restores reserve power line of Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

Ukraine restores reserve power line of Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

09:42 11.08.2022
IAEA head to brief UN Security Council on situation at Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia

IAEA head to brief UN Security Council on situation at Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia

18:11 10.08.2022
Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

14:16 10.08.2022
G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

11:19 10.08.2022
Currently no immediate threat to nuclear safety at Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

Currently no immediate threat to nuclear safety at Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

10:23 10.08.2022
Invaders shell Nikopol district from territory of Zaporizhia NPP – Yermak

Invaders shell Nikopol district from territory of Zaporizhia NPP – Yermak

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky proposes Rada to again extend period of martial law, general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

Ukraine's security and defense forces call on civilized world to prevent trial of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol

Chornomorsk and Pivdenny ports send fifth batch of Ukrainian grain

Ukraine returns bodies of 522 dead Ukrainian defenders listed as missing

Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

LATEST

Saakashvili receiving appropriate medical aid in civilian clinic - Georgian justice minister

Zelensky proposes Rada to again extend period of martial law, general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

All critical infrastructure facilities fully restored in Sumy region – dpty head of President's Office

NABU: New defendants identified in case on embezzlement at Pivdennoukrainsk NPP

On Youth Day, Zelensky, his wife take part in action Child Rescuers - War Heroes

Youth Council to be created under Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

SBU establishes that Kadyrov's friend tortured minor during occupation in Kyiv region

Ukraine's security and defense forces call on civilized world to prevent trial of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol

Russia blocks medicines supply to temporarily occupied territories since beginning of war

Rada intends to adopt most of bills necessary for Ukraine to join EU by year end – Stefanchuk

AD
AD
AD
AD