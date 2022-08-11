Zelensky meets with founder of humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Chef Jose Andres, founder of the international humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen.

According to the President's Office, the head of state thanked Andres and his organization for their active work in Ukraine and on the state borders.

"We appreciate your help to Ukrainians from the first day of full-scale Russian aggression and your presence in Ukraine at this difficult moment. Thank you for devoting a significant part of your time to our country," Zelensky stressed.

During the meeting, Andres stressed that World Central Kitchen would continue to help Ukrainians, in particular, to support people in the territories that would be liberated from occupation.

"We will be immediately ready to help the regions that will be de-occupied," he said.

Zelensky noted that from the first day of the Russian invasion, World Central Kitchen began working on the Ukrainian-Polish border and helped internally displaced persons, and today the organization has launched an active operation in many cities of Ukraine.

About 5,000 Ukrainians are involved in the work of World Central Kitchen in Ukraine, and more than 500 catering establishments operate. Since the beginning of the war, more than 130 million meals have been prepared for our citizens.