Facts

18:19 11.08.2022

Intelligence warns about actions being prepared by Russia to discredit Zelensky abroad

Intelligence warns about actions being prepared by Russia to discredit Zelensky abroad

The Main Intelligence Agency of Ukraine's Defense Ministry warns that the Russian Federation is preparing an action to discredit President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation has agreed on the creation of a new structure affiliated with the Russian special services. Its main task will be to implement an information campaign aimed at discrediting President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Western Europe," the agency said on Telegram on Thursday.

As it reports, according to the idea of the authors of the "campaign," a fake platform (website) of the so-called "Zelensky Fund" will be created and made public, where foreign citizens and institutions will be invited to join its "activities."

"It is planned to create and subsequently publish the Fund's product line and register it on the European trading floors. The work of the Fund's organizational structure in European countries is planned to be developed according to the principle of 'network marketing.' This, according to the organizers, will allow the specified information to be actively disseminated in the European media space," the agency said.

As of August 10, the main preparatory activities for the launch of this project have been completed: the Fund's website has been created; fake screenshots of alleged publications of well-known media about the Fund creation have been prepared for distribution in social networks; a database of so-called "network leaders" and bloggers for further dissemination of materials has been created; and memes and comments for social networks have been prepared.

"In the near future, a full-fledged 'launch' of the project is expected and the start of a wide media campaign for promotion," the agency said.

The Main Intelligence Agency urged the international community not to trust Russian fakes and to get information about Ukraine from trusted sources.

