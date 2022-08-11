Israeli Embassy in Ukraine hands over 50,000 packages of ready meals to Kyiv, they to be donated to AFU – Klitschko

Facts

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko has met with Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration reports on Telegram.

"The embassy donated 50,000 packages of ready meals to Kyiv, with heating elements. The city will donate them to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our defenders. Such assistance is the implementation of the agreement between the capital and the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine. All food sets were prepared in Poland," the statement says. .

Klitschko thanks Israel for the support that has been provided to Ukraine and Kyiv since the start of the large-scale Russian invasion.

"These are hundreds of tonnes of humanitarian aid, medical assistance. And also, the training of our psychologists to work with war-affected Ukrainians is carried out under the Mashav project," Klitschko stressed.

Klitschko and Brodsky also discussed cooperation on the creation of rehabilitation centers in Ukraine. The ambassador noted that Israel would accept wounded Ukrainian defenders, in particular, those who need prosthetics, as well as children with oncology.

