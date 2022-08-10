Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said he currently sees no obstacles to launching a competition to elect the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"The NABU competition is launched, as far as I know, by the commission. I see no obstacles for this competition to be launched today. As far as I know, all the necessary procedures have been completed by the Cabinet of Ministers," he said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

As reported, on July 19, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers to urgently organize the first meeting of the commission for the selection of the NABU head.